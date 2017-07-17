Type Your Headline Here ...

GEORGE ROMERO OBITUARY

What is long forgotten is that Romero could not find an American distributor who wanted The Night Of The Living Dead. I had founded a national film distribution company in France of art films. We used two savvy guys as our PR people, Rissient & Tavernier (yes, Bertrand Tavernier before he directed.) They came in one day saying that there was an old genre of film that had diappeared, ghosts and horror and they proposed that we restart it. There were a whole group of such films available, because nobody in any country wanted them. Included were The Island Of Dr. Moreau, Little Shop Of Horrors ( nobody but Roger Corman and I had ever heard of Jack Nicholson yet, but that's another story) and there was some Director named Romero who had a new film that no American distributor would take: The Night Of The Living Dead.

As an American expat, I was always a bit horrified by the French fascination with American junk films and their ability to intellectualize about them, but Rissient & Tavernier had also proposed and we distributed the B films of Budd Boetticher with Randolph Scott with great success and critical acclaim.

So we bought the French rights to a group of zombie and horror orphans and launched them, restarting the whole genre that was itself a zombie.

The reaction, lead by the PR of our two PR brains, was a smashing success. Romero called later with profuse thank yous, because after the failure of The Night Of The Living Dead in America he couldn't find financing for his next film. Now, after the smashing hit in Paris, everyone was knocking at his door and he had a U.S. distributor forThe Night Of The Living Dead. He was ecstatic and he went on from there.